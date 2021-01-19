BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation will host a "Hunt for the Hearts" scavenger hunt from Tuesday, Feb. 2 to Feb. 25.

Participants can find the scavenger hunt hearts in Bemidji city parks. Each heart will have a special clue, riddle or activity to solve. Once registered participants will receive the game card. The families that find all the hearts will get a prize, a release said.

The cost is $6, and all participants must pre-register. One registration covers the entire household. For more information or to register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.