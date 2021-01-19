BEMIDJI -- The Dancing Sky Area Agency on Aging will host several virtual events to help people navigate Medicare changes.

With Medicare open enrollment in full swing, these events help understand the changes before deciding on insurance and prescription options, a release said.

Medicare virtual events will be offered:

From 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21.

From 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18.



From 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 18.

To register for a class, visit dancingskyaaa.org. Class registration closes three days before each event. For more information, contact the Senior LinkAge Line at (800) 333-2433.