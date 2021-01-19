BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji has teamed up with the Bemidji area Cross Country Ski Club to offer cross country ski lessons to the community at the Montebello Ski Trail, which is a 4-kilometer lit trail located behind the Neilson-Reise Arena, at 1230 23rd Street NW.

Lessons will be offered the following dates:

Feb. 6, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Feb. 6, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 20, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Feb. 20, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Lessons are $25 including instruction and all equipment. Each date and time will be limited to three households, with a minimum of four participants and a max capacity of eight participants.

Participants must pre-register. For more information or to register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.

