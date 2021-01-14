BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is set to host family snowshoeing days in February.

These events are for anyone who has experience snowshoeing or wants to try snowshoeing for the first time. Parks and Rec can provide snowshoes or participants can bring their own. Each date will be open to three households.

Events will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at North Country Park.

Cost is $6 per household and one registration covers the whole household. Participants must pre-register by Feb. 5. For more information or to register, visit bemidjimn.recdesk.com/Community/Program or email jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.