BEMIDJI -- Four Bemidji organizations are partnering to host a virtual Martin Luther King Jr. Day event on Friday, titled, “The People’s Peace: We own it if we build it.”

The event will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, over Facebook Live.

Headlining the event is Minnesota’s Attorney General Keith Ellison. Ellison is the first African American and the first Muslim American to be elected to statewide office in Minnesota, according to his office’s website. From 2007 to 2019, Ellison represented Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he advocated for consumer, worker, environmental and civil rights protections.

According to the event’s Facebook page, the goal of the session is to, “acknowledge our grassroots organizer and social justice hero Martin Luther King Jr.’s life, work and passing. As we create space and empower the racial justice work that local community leaders have been doing.”

Organizing the event are Project for Change, Our Revolution Bemidji, Peacemakers, BSU’s Black Student Union and the BSU and NTC Diversity Equity and Inclusion office.

Project for Change is a relatively new social justice group in the Bemidji area. The organization’s mission is to act as “a local, nonprofit, non-partisan change group, formed on building awareness, creating social opportunities, and enriching the quality of life for historically marginalized, disadvantaged, oppressed, and resilient Black and Brown communities through policy, accountability, and action.”

Our Revolution Bemidji is a political organization with the goal of fostering “dialog and action in our community, to promote Our Revolution Bemidji’s championed progressive policy and legislation with our community through direct action and assisting with other grassroot allies to accomplish a peaceful revolution.”

More information can be found on the event Facebook page.