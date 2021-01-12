BEMIDJI -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness is now offering a variety of free online peer support groups for adults and young adults living with a mental illness, their families, friends, spouses/partners as well as parents of children and teens, a release said.

Groups are led by trained peer facilitators, the support groups help individuals and families learn coping skills and find strength through sharing their experiences.

For a complete listing of group meetings and information on how to join, visit namimn.org and click on “Support Groups."