BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Public Library is now offering its winter reading program for both children and adults through Feb. 28.

This year the library moved to a new platform, Beanstack, which will make tracking participant's books and prizes easier. It's simple: read books and log them in Beanstack by going to krls.beanstack.com/reader365. This new platform will work for summer and winter reading programs and participants can register for both at the same time, a release said.

For more information, visit the library at 509 America Ave. NW, or call (218) 751-3963.