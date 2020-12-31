Readers can pick between the 50 book challenge or the 100 book challenge. They can read which ever type of books they would like. Adults in the household can participate as well. There are prizes after participants read so many books to keep their motivation to finish, a release said.

Once registered for the program participants will receive directions and tracking logs. Each household will also receive a pack of colored pencils to keep the logs colorful.

Supplies can be picked up at the Public Works Facility, mailed or delivered for free if you live within five miles of City Hall. For more information, email jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.