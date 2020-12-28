BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer a 55-plus Driver Improvement course from 5 to 9 p.m. Jan. 26-27, via Zoom.
A Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center certified instructor will update attendees on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety, a release said.
Those ages 55 and older who complete the eight-hour course qualify for a 10% discount on their auto insurance premiums for three years, according to Minnesota law. Cost is $26.
Course and registration information are available online at mnsafetycenter.org or call (888) 234-1294.