BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a "Frozen Ox Virtual 5K" from Jan. 11-31.

Participants can complete the 5K on their own time either indoors or outside between those dates. Awards will go out to the first three finishers and all participants will receive a Park and Rec winter hat, a release said.

For more information email jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.