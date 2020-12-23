BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is offering Family Game Night kits for the community.
The kits include:
- Hot chocolate treats
- Popcorn
- Card game
- UNO
- Six dice
- Deck of playing cards
- Games booklet
- Family conversation starters
- Pictionary cards
- Two markers
- Backpack
Packs will be delivered to those who live within five miles of City Hall. Otherwise packs can be picked up or mailed for an additional fee.
For more information, email jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.