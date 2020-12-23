BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is offering Family Game Night kits for the community.

The kits include:

Hot chocolate treats

Popcorn

Card game

UNO

Six dice

Deck of playing cards

Games booklet

Family conversation starters

Pictionary cards

Two markers

Backpack

Packs will be delivered to those who live within five miles of City Hall. Otherwise packs can be picked up or mailed for an additional fee.

For more information, email jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.