BEMIDJI -- Certified Yoga Alliance Instructor Angie Clark will host a virtual launch party from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 2, for her new online business: Blaze Like the Sun Yoga.

The first hour will include an information session on upcoming yoga workshops, classes and meditation series. Participants will have a chance to win prizes with yoga trivia, Sanskrit spelling bee and yoga charades, a release said. The second hour will be an all-levels flow class.

The event is free and open to everyone. Advance registration is required to receive the Zoom link. For more information and to get the link, visit www.blazelikethesunyoga.com.

