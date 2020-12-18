BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold a "Freeze 50K/Deep Freeze 100k" from Jan. 2 to Feb. 28.

Participants will have two months to complete either the 50K or 100K challenge. All participants will also receive a long sleeved T-shirt and a medal for those who complete the challenge, a release said. Participants can run, walk, jog, follow a workout video, etc. As long as they stay active and log in their progress.

Cost is $20 per participant. Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For questions, email jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.