BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is now offering a "Reindeer Roundup" program to the community.

Hike the Lakeview Trail from Paul and Babe to Diamond Point and round up Santa’s reindeer by taking a selfie with all of eight of them, a release said. Email your selfies to Parks and Rec prior to noon on Dec. 23, to be entered into a drawing to win prizes. This is a free event.

For more information and to submit photos, email jamie.anderson@ci.bemdiji.mn.us.