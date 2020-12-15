BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a "Virtual Couch to 5K" beginning Jan. 4.

Participants can sign up now and run a 5K in nine weeks. This program is perfect for beginning runners as well as experienced runners who want to goal-set. There will be no group runs but weekly emails with workouts and tips to train in the winter, a release said.

The cost is $4 per person. Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For questions, contact at jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or (218) 333-1857.