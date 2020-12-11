BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji affiliate American Swedish Institute will hold their 45th Annual Sankta Lucia Festival procession, program and smorgasbord, virtually at 6 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13, on Facebook.

Olivia Carlson, a sophomore at St. Olaf College has been selected to serve as this year's Sankta Lucia by the Bemidji American Swedish Institute, a release said.

Carlson has been participating in the Sankta Lucia Fest for the past nine years, starting in the Tomte choir, then as an attendant to Santka Lucia.