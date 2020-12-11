WILTON -- The Wilton Liquor Store will hold a Craft and Vendor Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, at the liquor store located at 284 Spirit Ave. NW.

Craft vendors include:

Michelle with Scentsy

Val with Tastefully Simple

Brittany with Sweet Pea Boutique

CeCe with Specialty Cakes

Ashley with Lovely Craft Co.

Carol with masks

Shelly with quilts

Heidi with Pure Pleasures Health and Beauty Products

Barb with baked goods

Betty with homemade cards

Jody with 31 bags

Heather with Christmas Decorations

Minnesota Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 will be followed at the event. Social distancing of six feet apart will be enforced and people are required to wear masks, a release said.