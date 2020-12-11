WILTON -- The Wilton Liquor Store will hold a Craft and Vendor Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, at the liquor store located at 284 Spirit Ave. NW.

Craft vendors include:

  • Michelle with Scentsy
  • Val with Tastefully Simple
  • Brittany with Sweet Pea Boutique
  • CeCe with Specialty Cakes
  • Ashley with Lovely Craft Co.
  • Carol with masks
  • Shelly with quilts
  • Heidi with Pure Pleasures Health and Beauty Products
  • Barb with baked goods
  • Betty with homemade cards
  • Jody with 31 bags
  • Heather with Christmas Decorations

Minnesota Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 will be followed at the event. Social distancing of six feet apart will be enforced and people are required to wear masks, a release said.

Newsletter signup for email alerts