WILTON -- The Wilton Liquor Store will hold a Craft and Vendor Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, at the liquor store located at 284 Spirit Ave. NW.
Craft vendors include:
- Michelle with Scentsy
- Val with Tastefully Simple
- Brittany with Sweet Pea Boutique
- CeCe with Specialty Cakes
- Ashley with Lovely Craft Co.
- Carol with masks
- Shelly with quilts
- Heidi with Pure Pleasures Health and Beauty Products
- Barb with baked goods
- Betty with homemade cards
- Jody with 31 bags
- Heather with Christmas Decorations
Minnesota Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 will be followed at the event. Social distancing of six feet apart will be enforced and people are required to wear masks, a release said.