BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Area Toastmasters will host a virtual comedy show titled, "Big Slice of Cheer" at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 15, via Zoom.

Award-winning speaker Bryan Wilburn of Fargo will be performing and will provide both entertainment and education to the listening audience with “Laughing At Me Is Easy,” an interactive workshop-style presentation, a release said.

For more information, email Bemidji.Area.Toastmasters@gmail.com.