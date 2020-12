BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is offering a "Reading is a Gift" challenge through the month of December.

"Each gift lists a different reading challenge and once you have read the challenge color the gift," a release said. Prizes will be awarded to participants. One registration covers everyone in the household, and scholarships are available.

For more information visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call Jamie, at (218) 368-0422.