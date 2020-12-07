BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State University will host a free COVID-19 saliva testing clinic for BSU and NTC students in the Gillett Wellness Center from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Health.

According to the BSU website, the event is being held now to allow time for test results to be received before students and employees begin traveling for winter break.

The administered tests at BSU will be saliva tests, not nasal tests. Saliva tests gather approximately one tablespoon of saliva in a sample tube, which is returned to Minneapolis-based "Vault Labs" by overnight mail. Students who participate in the testing are asked to adhere to the following guidelines:

Arrive with clean hands.

No water should be consumed for at least 10 minutes prior to collection.

Do not consume liquids or food and do not smoke, use nasal sprays or teeth cleaning products or chew gum for at least 30 minutes before sample collection.

Samples will be collected on-site by trained observers wearing personal protective equipment.

Test results will emailed within 24 to 48 hours. Students will be encouraged to self-report their results to BSU’s student COVID-19 hotline.

To accommodate for this event, the Gillett Wellness Center will be closed to regular activities. No parking permits will be required to park outside the center for students who wish to participate in the testing event.