BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is offering an 'Ugly Sweater' 5k going on now through Jan. 2.

Participants can pick any route they would like or stay indoors and complete this challenge on a treadmill. If participants don't have an ugly sweater they can purchase a starter pack from Parks and Rec to create their own, a release said.

Participants are asked to send in a picture, along with the finished time once the challenge is complete. Those who submit a picture of their ugly sweater will be entered into a contest for a spot in the 2022 Recreation Calendar.

The ugly sweater starter kit includes a long sleeve t-shirt along with lots of fun things to attach to your shirt. The first three finishers will receive a prize.





For more information visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call Jamie at (218) 368-0422.