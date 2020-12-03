BEMIDJI -- Spare change piling up? You can put those pesky coins to good use by donating to neighbors in need during this holiday season.

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union in Bemidji, 2800 Hannah Ave. NW, will host a Coin for a Cause event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, for the community to donate their spare change in an effort to help combat hunger.

The event will be in person -- with COVID-19 safety precautions observed -- and donors will be able to drive up and make their donations, which will go to North Country Food Bank.

“Food banks need our help now, more than ever before,” a release said. “The demand has more than tripled in many of our communities. Every dollar donated helps provide three meals to Minnesotans experiencing hunger."

All donors can enter for a chance to win a Minnesota resort getaway or a gift card contest. Also, the first 50 donors will receive a holiday gift bag courtesy of Affinity Plus and its event partner Fox 9.

In addition, Affinity Plus will be accepting donations of loose change in the entryways of their participating branches from Monday, Dec. 7 to Thursday, Dec. 10, during normal business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They will be matching a grand total of up to $25,000 in monetary donations for food banks across the state.

If you go:

What: Coins for a Cause

Where: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, 2800 Hannah Ave. NW

When: From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11