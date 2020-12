BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a Mammal Scavenger Hunt for the community through Jan. 2.

Participants can search the trail at North Country Park to find answers to mammal trivia questions. Prizes will be awarded to those who find all of the clues. Cost is $4 per household.

For more information, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call Jamie at (218) 368-0422.