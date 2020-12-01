BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is offering "Fort Kits" to the community.

Only one member in each household needs to reserve a kit, which has enough activities for two participants. Packs will be delivered to those who live within five miles of City Hall. Otherwise packs can be picked up or mailed for an additional free.

Kits include:

Rope

Clips

Two flashlights

Two s’more sticks

New STEM and LEGO challenges

Backpack

Kits are $15 each. Due to a limited supply make sure to pre-register for your pack. For information visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call Jamie at (218) 368-0422.