BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is offering Gift Giving Activity Packs to the community.

This kit contains:

Three pre-packed crafts, two of each type: planter, ornament and photo frame

Six bags to wrap gifts

Six bows

Six name tags

Four different art supplies

Two hot chocolate treats

Backpack

Only one member in each household needs to reserve a kit. Each kit has enough activities for two participants. Packs will be delivered to those who live within five miles of City Hall. Otherwise packs can be picked up or mailed for an additional cost.

Packs are $15 each. Due to a limited supply, make sure to pre-register for a pack, they will begin delivery starting Dec. 1. For more information, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call Jamie at (218) 368-0422.