BEMIDJI -- The community is invited to join the Region 2 Arts Council live at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, via the Region 2 Arts Council Facebook page, to visit with visual artists Kelly Schultz and Shannon Lucas-Westrum during the next segment of ReZume Arts.

Participants can listen as artists share conversations on their work, artistic process, and current projects, and engage via the livestream with questions, in addition to discovering ways to connect with artists and their work, a release said.

ReZume Arts segments are streamed live on Facebook at 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. Each session showcases artists across a wide range of art forms and styles.

Visit r2arts.org to learn more about the program and artists.