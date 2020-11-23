The virtual symposium for area organizations on "How To Raise Money and Market Your Ideas" will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Dec. 1, and from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, via Zoom.

Registration cost is $39 for the first person and $20 for the second person from the same organization. There will be an array of keynote speakers and panel discussions, a release said.

For more information or to register, call John Eggers at (218) 766-9009 or email John at envision@paulbunyan.net.