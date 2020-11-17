BEMIDJI -- Buena Vista will hold an open house and ski swap/ski patrol fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Participants will be able to purchase memberships and snow gear that is on display. There will also be free drawings, cookies and beverages available. A total of 15% of each consignment sale will go to the Ski Patrol for Training and Medical Education program.

If interested in selling an item, the items can be dropped off from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, or 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Face coverings are required while inside the building. Sale tables will be spaced out to allow for physical distancing.

For more information, visit www.bvskiarea.com.