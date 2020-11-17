BEMIDJI -- The ski swap/ski patrol fundraiser set for Saturday, Nov. 21, at Buena Vista Ski Area is moving from an in-person to a virtual format due to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases and recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The event will now take place on Saturday, Dec. 5, on Facebook Live.

Those interested in selling items can still drop them off from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 21. A total of 15% of each sale will go to the Ski Patrol for Training and Medical.

For more information, visit www.bvskiarea.com or the Buena Vista Ski Area Facebook page.