BEMIDJI -- Ernie Ball and NLFX Professionals are set to team up for "Free guitar strings" events on Nov. 16 and Nov. 20, at

Those interested in participating are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for area food shelves and an acoustic or electric guitar to NLFX, 1319 Naylor Drive SE, and new strings will be installed on the guitar for free.

Supplies may be limited and are available on a first come, first served basis. For more information, call (218) 444-2994.