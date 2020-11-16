BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is now offering activity boxes for children.

Parks and Rec has a wide variety of activity boxes and kits to keep the children busy as the weather gets chilly outside. Themes include: Fall Explorer Boxes, Animal Track Pack, Nature Journaling, Arts and Craft Kits and Paint Packs. More packs and kits will be added in December.

To see what is included with the kits visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, contact Jamie at jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 368-0422.