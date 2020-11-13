BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a Nature Scavenger Hunt on the new nature trail located in City Park.

There are new nature journal questions along the hike as well. Park in the back parking lot at City Park and the trail entrance is located by the Jaycees pavilion. Once everything on the list is found, participants will be entered to win weekly prizes, a release said. This trail will be available until cross country ski season.

Register for the scavenger hunt by visiting www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information contact, Jamie at jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 368-0422.