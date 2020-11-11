BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is holding a Pedal for a Purpose program with the goal of encouraging participants to ride their bike to a local grocery store, picking up a few items for the Bemidji Community Food Shelf, then biking back to a designated drop off location, a release said. Though biking is not required to participate.

Each registration comes with a bike pack, which includes a list of items needed for the food shelf, bike map, bike safety guide, biking water bottle and a chance to win some great prizes, the release said.

Cost for the program is $5. Packs will be delivered to those who live within five miles of City Hall. Otherwise packs can be picked up or mailed for an additional fee.

For more information, contact Jamie at jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 368-0422. Register by visiting www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.