BEMIDJI -- Area women are invited to a Christian Women's Luncheon at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, at Eagles Club on Hwy 71.

Along with the meal, the program will feature Sarah Page of Bemidji, sharing the second part of her story "Life's Tapestry." The Annual Stonecroft Fundraiser will also be featured, attendees are asked to donate one or two gift or craft items.

The cost of the meal is $13. For reservations, call Linda at (218) 444-4709 or Carolyn at (218) 751-4597. Walk-ins welcome. Masks are required.