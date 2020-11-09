BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State University faculty, staff and students, members of Minnesota State Colleges and Universities, the Minnesota legislature and the Bemidji community will gather virtually to celebrate the ribbon-cutting of the new Hagg-Sauer Hall, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Built in 1970, the nearly 50-year-old Hagg-Sauer Hall was retired in April 2019 with demolition and construction of a 27,000 square-foot building beginning shortly after. The new space offers flexible, modern learning and classroom spaces for use by all BSU students.

Hagg-Sauer Hall is the first new building on campus since the construction of the American Indian Resource Center in 2001.

The ribbon cutting is open to the public, participants can find the Zoom link to join by visiting the calendar of events on BSU's website.