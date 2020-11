BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area Aglow is set to meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Mt. Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave. SE in Nymore.

The guest speaker will be Nancy LaPos. She is an ordained minister who served beside her husband in a church for 24 years. Nancy and her husband have also ministered in India, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Canada, a release said.

Attendees are invited to bring a beverage of their choice. Masks are required, and social distancing will be practiced.