BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Community Education will be offering adult curling classes for beginners from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Fridays, Nov. 13, Nov. 20, Dec. 4 and Dec. 11, at the Bemidji Curling Club.

Participants will be instructed from entry level., no prior knowledge of the game is required. Classes will be taught by local experienced club members. It is recommended participants wear warm loose fitting clothes. The rink is heated to a comfortable temperature. Bring a change of shoes to wear on the ice, preferably something with a non-slip rubber sole, a release said.

Due to the present COVID-19 rules a mask will also be required along with social distancing. Cost is $45, however cost of class is deducted from first year membership dues if you join a Bemidji Curling Club League. An optional introductory bonspiel (tournament) will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12.

For more information, and to register, call Community Ed at (218) 333-3284 or visit www.bemidjicommunityed.com.