BEMIDJI -- Beltrami Electric Cooperative is collecting donations for its annual Mitten Tree of new or homemade mittens, gloves, hats and scarves, which will be distributed to students enrolled in the Head Start/ECFE programs throughout the cooperative’s service area.

Items can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, donations will be accepted through Friday, Dec. 4.

Last year, the cooperative distributed nearly 700 items to children enrolled in area Head Start/ECFE programs. Beltrami Electric is working with the local Head Start and ECFE programs to ensure the safe delivery and distribution of these much-needed items to children this year, a release said.

To ensure the safety of members and employees, a collection bin for donations have been placed by the front door in the lobby of Beltrami Electric Cooperative’s office, located at 4111 Technology Drive NW.