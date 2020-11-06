BEMIDJI -- Northwest Technical College will host a 24-hour "Make your Mark" scholarship fundraiser on Nov. 10 in conjunction with its second annual day of giving.

The day will provide an opportunity for alumni, students, parents, friends, staff, faculty and community members to give back to NTC with the goal of raising $25,000 in 24 hours, a release said.

During the 24-hour timeframe, the NTC foundation will promote the pathways from technical education to the local workforce, highlighting Bemidji's business community.

Donors can make a gift to NTC by texting “NTC” to 50155 or by visiting secure.qgiv.com/for/ndog.