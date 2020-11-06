BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is all set to offer Paint Packs, which contain magnet canvases, blank canvases, photo frames, ceramic dinosaurs, printed canvases, painting supplies, challenges, color crayons and a backpack.

Cost is $15 for two participants. Register for a pack by visiting www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. Packs will be delivered to those who live within five miles of City Hall. Otherwise packs can be picked up or mailed for an additional fee.

For more information, contact Jamie Anderson at jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 368-0422.