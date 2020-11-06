BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department are now offering Arts and Crafts kits packed and ready for two participants.

Each pack contains five pre-packed crafts, arts and crafts challenges, mystery supplies, family art games and a backpack. The cost is $15 for two participants.

Packs will be delivered to those who live within five miles of City Hall. Otherwise packs can be picked up or mailed for an additional fee. Participants can register by visiting www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.

For more information, contact Jamie Anderson at jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 368-0422.