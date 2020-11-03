BEMIDJI -- Great River Rescue is set to be a part of two different fundraisers during the month of November.

The organization will again be participating in Give to the Max Day, a statewide online day of giving. Great River Rescue has participated in Give to the Max Day since 2012 and raised over $40,000 to support its lifesaving programs. This year, the goal is to raise $7,500 to provide care and shelter for pets until a suitable home can be found, and to provide low-cost spay/neuter services, a release said.

Donations can be scheduled through the organization page at GiveMN.org.

Additionally, Great River Rescue will once again host Santa Paws, sponsored by Paul Bunyan Communications, on Nov. 28 and 29.

For a $20 donation, participants will receive a 5”x7” photo of their family and pets with a holiday theme. Photos are taken by Image Photography of Bemidji, and additional packages will be available for purchase. Spots are limited, and appointments must be scheduled through greatriverrescue.com or by calling the shelter.

For more details about Great River Rescue and these fundraisers visit www.greatriverrescue.com.