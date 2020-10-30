The workshop dates and classes include:

Creative Writing Kickstart at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov.2 and at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9.

Memoir in Moments at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4 and at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.

A Novel Idea at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5 and at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.

Writing from the body at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.

The Art of Writing Picture Books at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13.

The workshops are intended for ages 14 and older with any level of experience. For more information or to register, call (218) 751-3963 or visit www.krls.org.