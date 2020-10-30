BEMIDJI -- Rural Minnesota CEP will host a drive-thru job fair from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, at its office, 24th St. NW, Suite 106. Participants can pick up information from several area employers who are looking to hire quality help right now.

Employers include, but are not limited to:

Delta Dental

EON (Employee-Owned Network)

PDW

TJ Maxx

Evergreen Youth and Family Services

Bath and Body Works

Lutheran Social Services

Sanford Health

Teachers on Call

Anderson Fabrics

TEAM Industries

Target

Cornerstone Nursing and Rehabilitation

Lueken’s Village Foods

Tradehome Shoes

Rural Minnesota CEP has put together bags with information from area employers on what positions are available and how to apply. Participants can pull up to the building and someone will bring a bag out to them, or they can stop in and pick one up and visit with the employees handing out the bags.

For more information or questions, call Rural MN CEP at (218) 444-0732 or email karinp@rmcep.com.