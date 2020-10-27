BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will begin handing out Nature Journals on Wednesday, Oct. 28 to interested participants.

The activity's goal is to help the whole family get outdoors and experience nature. Prompts will be located throughout city parks. And advanced journals will have prompts in them for participants to make notes. There will also be several blank pages for participants to journal about their nature experiences. The journal for younger participants is packed with fun nature activities, a release said.

Packs will include a journal, pencils, markers, and a backpack.

The cost is $15 for up to four journals. Packs will be delivered to those who live within five miles of City Hall. Otherwise packs can be picked up or mailed for an additional fee.

Pre-register at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 368-0422. For more information, contact Jamie Anderson, recreation coordinator, at jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us.