BEMIDJI -- Halloween is nearly upon us, and, while it’s a day to celebrate all things spooky, don’t let COVID-19 scare you out of enjoying the holiday altogether.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating should be avoided this Halloween, as it can be a high-risk activity for spreading viruses.

But these CDC-recommended lower risk activities can be safe alternatives that still encourage a festive atmosphere on Halloween:

Carve or decorate pumpkins with members of your household and display them.

Carve or decorate pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends.

Decorate your house, apartment or living space.

Do a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house, admiring Halloween decorations at a distance.

Have a virtual Halloween costume contest.

Have a Halloween movie night with people you live with.

Have a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home, rather than going house to house.

However, if you do decide to venture out on Halloween, be sure to avoid large groups and social distance from people not in your household. If trick-or-treating, individuals should wear a cloth mask and not reach into a bowl to grab candy.

People who are handing out treats this year should consider ways to reduce contact with others, such as putting treats in individual bags that can be distributed to trick-or-treaters with limited face-to-face contact.

Tips from the CDC to stay safe on Halloween