BEMIDJI -- Hope House will celebrate its 40th year of serving the Bemidji community with a 40-40-40 celebration starting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 4 and ending 40 hours later at 10 a.m. on Nov. 6. Hope House is also asking for community support in the form of donations of $40 and beyond.

Hope House is a nonprofit community support organization for individuals with serious and persistent mental illness. Hope House offers adult rehabilitative mental health services and wrap around support to help people with mental illness live a meaningful and healthy life in the community, a release said.

During the event, Hope House will give its history, services, consumer/client success, volunteer opportunities, board and employment information and other mental health information on the Hope House Bemidji Facebook page.

Donations may be mailed directly to Hope House at, P.O. Box 1097, Bemidji, MN 56601, or through the link to Pay Pal and Give MN on the Hope House website, hopehousebemidji.org.