BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will offer Track Packs starting Wednesday, Oct. 28 for the public.

Track Packs are mini packs full of activities for the whole family. The pack focuses on animal tracks and identification. These are great for weekend adventures or non-school days for children, a release said. Only one member in the household needs to register to receive a pack for the whole family.

Th pack includes:

Animal tracks matching game

Animal tracks journal

Tracks stamp and ink pad

Outdoor activity "fundana"

Outdoor adventure games

During the program, families will also have the ability to sign up for a time to do in-person track making along with a nature hike at City Park, the release said. There will also be activities, videos and challenges posted on a special Facebook group for all of the Track Pack participants.

Packs will be delivered to those who live within five miles of City Hall. Otherwise packs can be picked up or mailed with an additional fee.

Participants can register by visiting www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information contact Jamie Anderson, at jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 368-0422.