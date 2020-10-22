BEMIDJI -- The North Central Minnesota Republican Women group held its first meeting on Thursday, Oct. 15, featuring guest speaker Josh Kunkel, Minnesota director of Election Day operations for the Trump campaign.

Kunkel addressed mail-in and absentee voting, along with the increased number of Minnesota township mail-in only voting sites and voting site witnesses, a release said.

Future meetings will be held on the third Thursday of each month. If interested in attending, contact Rachel Buttenhoff at (218) 308-1222.

The group will host a Holiday Fundraising Dinner and Silent Auction on Friday, Dec. 4, at the Hampton Inn and Suites, 1019 Paul Bunyan Drive S. Social hour will begin at 5 p.m. with dinner served at 6 p.m., with a choice of either roasted turkey or roasted pork.

Guests are invited to bring a children's book for ages 3-6. The books will be donated to early childhood and kindergarten programs in Bemidji. The guest speaker at the event will be Mary Susan, founder of the Minnesota chapter of Trump Women 2020, and many local politicians will also be in attendance, the release said.

Tickets are $75 each, two for $140 or a table of eight for $560. Call or text Rachel at (218) 308-1222 for reservations and dinner preferences. Checks may be sent to: North Central MN Republican Women at P.O. Box 932, Bemidji, MN 56601.

Room reservations are also available at the Hampton Inn and Suites.

For more information regarding North Central Minnesota Republican Women, contact Rachel Buttenhoff at (218) 308-1222 or buttenhoffr@icloud.com, visit mnfrw.com, or find the group on Facebook.