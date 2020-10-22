BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department and Minnesota Esports Club recently announced they are partnering up to provide youth Esports to the community.

Their kick off program will be held at 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, via Google Meets.

The program’s mission is to support and promote youth enrichment, leadership and education through electronic sports organization, development, competition and media production, a release said.

The esports club is geared toward middle and high school age students. A virtual meeting for parent’s will also be held to learn more about the program.

For more information or to get meeting link, contact Jamie at jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us.